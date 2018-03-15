× Mercersburg man facing charges after allegedly DUI, hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Mercersburg man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence and striking two parked vehicles.

James Clapper, 65, is facing DUI and hit and run charges for his role in the incident.

On March 14 around 11:45 p.m.l, police responded to the 12000 block of Pittman Road in Montgomery Township for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, police found that two vehicles had been struck while parked in a resident’s driveway.

After an investigation, police found that Clapper was driving east on Pittman Road before exiting the left shoulder of the roadway and through a resident’s lawn.

Clapper’s vehicle than struck two vehicles parked in the victim’s driveway.

Clapper fled the scene to his residence located about a half mile away.

He was located at his residence, arrested, and is now facing charges.