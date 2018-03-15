Not as cold Thursday, but still breezy with sprinkles and flurries

BREEZES END THE WORK WEEK: ​ The breezes remain through the end of the week, but it’s not as gusty as Wednesday. Thursday morning brings another cold start, with a light breeze. Temperatures begin in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values feel like the teens at times. After some morning sun, plenty of clouds return for the afternoon. The breezes are still in play, with gusts peaking anywhere from 25 to 30 miles per hour. Wind chills are in the 30s. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. A few flurries or sprinkles cannot be ruled out. The night is still quite cold. Temperatures are back in the 20s under partly to mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall back a touch on Friday, and it’s still breezy. A little more sun likely sneaks in later during the day on Friday, so it’s partly sunny skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend doesn’t look too bad so far for the region. In fact, let’s call it the pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow! Skies are mostly sunny Saturday with the luck of the Irish keeping the region dry. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s, much closer to average high temperatures for this time of year. Some warming continues under partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, the final day of winter, features quiet conditions. Clouds are expected to increase ahead of the next system. It could bring a few late day rain showers, but we’ll have to watch this next storm system. Rain could transition to a mix and snow through the night, potentially lasting into most of Tuesday. This is still very far out, and the forecast models continue to change this from run to run. As we’ve seen the last few weeks, much can change, even a day out. We’ll keep you posted. Depending on the timing of the system, rain or snow or a mix could linger into Wednesday. Again, there is way too much uncertainty to give much more detail other than the fact that we are watching a storm.

Have a great Thursday!