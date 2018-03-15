× PFA Hearing: State Rep. Toohil Claims Fellow Lawmaker Pointed Gun at Her

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County is deciding whether to extend a protection from abuse order filed by State Representative Tara Toohil. She claims a fellow lawmaker pointed a gun at her.

For most of the morning, lawyers for Toohil and her ex-boyfriend State Representative Nick Miccarelli spent the morning behind closed doors.

A court spokesperson said the two sides were negotiating a settlement to the protection from abuse order.

Representative Toohil arrived about 20 minutes before the hearing. In her deposition for a protection from abuse order, Rep. Toohil claims her former boyfriend, State Representative Nick Miccarelli, pulled a gun on her, threatened a murder-suicide, and threatened to crash his speeding car when she was a passenger when they were breaking up in 2012.

Rep. Toohil says she filed the PFA last week because she claims Rep. Miccarelli recently has tried to intimidate her into keeping quiet after two other women complained that Rep. Miccarelli sexually harassed and assaulted them.

Rep. Miccarelli represents a district near Philadelphia and is in Luzerne County contesting the protection from abuse order.

He made no comment as he entered court. His spokesman described the complaints of Rep. Toohil and other women as trying to destroy Rep. Miccarelli’s political career.

But as long as the terms of the current PFA are in effect, Rep. Miccarelli cannot be inside the State House in Harrisburg and take part in votes or committee meetings.

BY DAVE BOHMAN WNEP