Police searching for two suspects that allegedly assaulted victim, stole vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects that allegedly assaulted a victim and stole his car.

On March 12, the victim was traveling on Walker Road when a passenger in the suspect vehicle threw a pink substance onto the victim’s vehicle.

The victim followed the suspect vehicle to a home in the 3000 block of Cook Road in Greene Township where one of the suspects grabbed a kitchen knife.

The suspects proceeded to circle around the home and strike the victim.

One of the suspects then got in the victim’s car and drive away from the scene into a nearby field.

The victim’s car was recovered later in that field.

The suspects are described as two black males.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident should contact State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.