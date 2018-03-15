× Police seek Lancaster man who allegedly punched woman, struck head off vehicle dashboard

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a Lancaster man who is wanted for assaulting a victim and threatening to kill her.

Robert Rampolla, 43, is facing simple assault and terroristic threats charges. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On March 10, police received a report of a female victim being assaulted around 2:00 a.m. in the first block of N. Broad Street.

The victim told police that Rampolla assaulted her by punching her and striking her head against the dashboard of a vehicle.

She also said that Rampolla threatened to kill her.

The victim received medical treatment for injuries she suffered during the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of RAMPOLLA are urged to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department at (717)626-6393.