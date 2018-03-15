× Ravens release receiver Jeremy Maclin, sign John Brown

BALTIMORE– The Ravens’ are looking to upgrade their receiving corps after QB Joe Flacco‘s weapons have struggled in the passing game over the past few seasons.

The team announced that it has signed WR John Brown and released WR Jeremy Maclin.

Brown, 27, had spent his entire four year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

He is known as a deep threat, but has struggled in recent years with both declining health and production.

In 2017, Brown played in 10 games and only brought in 21 balls for 299 yards and 3 TD’s.

Maclin, 29, only spend one season in Baltimore, putting up a career-low in yards with 440 yards and 3 TDs.

By releasing him, the team has saved $5 million in cap room.