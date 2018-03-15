× Redskins sign receiver Paul Richardson to five-year, $40 million deal

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have made their first splash in NFL Free Agency.

The team has come to terms with former Seahawks’ WR Paul Richardson on a five-year, $40 million deal, according to ESPN.

Richardson, 25, spent his entire four year career in a Seattle uniform.

In 2017, Richardson had his best year yet, putting up career highs in catches (44), yards (703), and TDs (6).

After the Redskins’ receivers struggled to stay healthy and produce in 2017, its clear the team prioritized getting a receiver in free agency.

Richardson is expected to play on the outside, opposite of WR Josh Doctson with Jamison Crowder playing in the slot.

It appears that QB Alex Smith has his starting receiver corps set.