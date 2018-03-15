× Revs announce schedule of events for 2018 Fan Fest

YORK — Mark your calendar, the York Revolution’s 2018 Fan Fest will be held on Saturday, April 21 at PeoplesBank Park.

Tickets for the daylong celebration are available beginning Wednesday, March 21. They can be found here, by calling 717-801-4487, or by visiting the PeoplesBank Park Ticket Office. Admission is $5 per person, free for full-season ticket holders, and $3 for mini plan ticket holders, the organization announced.

“Baseball officially starts on opening day, but for fans – including us on the staff – the season really kicks off at Fan Fest,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We are thrilled to be that much closer to defending our title and welcoming back the best fans in professional baseball. We know they are as hungry as we are for baseball, so we’ve packed a day full of baseball fun into this year’s event.”

Here’s a rundown of events:

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Auditions for National Anthem singers (Those interested must sign up in advance by emailing Revs staffer Sarah Dailey at sdailey@yorkrevolution.com)

11 a.m. – Gates open to the public

11:30 a.m. – PeoplesBank Park to host game between York and Hanover Little League teams

12:30 p.m. – Fans can take part in games and activities on the field; Revolution players and coaches are also available for autographs, photos, selfies and more

2 p.m. – Revs play in exhibition game against players from Susquehanna and Central Leagues

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Revs Time yard sign, presented by Shipley Energy, after the game. Also, homeowners who post pictures of their signs on display on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #RevsTime will be entered to win a free year of electricity from Shipley Energy.

The ballpark’s concession stands will be open for food sales, the Revs note.