Second person arrested in connection with robbery, assault of ride-share driver

LANCASTER COUNTY — A second person has been arrested in connection with the robbery and assault of a ride-share driver early Tuesday morning.

Paulajo Kearney, 19, was apprehended Thursday following an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the first block of East College Avenue in Elizabethtown. The York resident is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.

Elizabethtown Police arrested Brett Brown on the same day of the robbery. Brown, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, allegedly attacked the victim with a hatchet. The victim told police that several of his personal items were also stolen.

The victim had been hired to drive the suspects from York.