Steelers release three veteran defensive backs

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers are cleaning out their secondary.

The team announced Wednesday that it has released three veteran defensive backs, including CB William Gay, S Mike Mitchell, and S Robert Golden.

Gay, 33, had played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers after being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

He is in the midst of the longest current streak of games played in the NFL among defensive players with 176.

In 2017, Gay had one interception and 16 tackles.

Mitchell, 30, spent the past four seasons with the Steelers, starting 61 games.

Last year, Mitchell didn’t record an interception and racked up 35 tackles.

Finally, Golden, 27, spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers, playing mostly on special teams.

In 2017, Golden had one interception and recorded 11 tackles.

With three spots opening up in the defensive backfield, its fair to say that the Steelers will look at secondary upgrades this off season.