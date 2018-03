STEELTON, Pa. — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for a reported theft from Turkey Hill.

According to a release from police, the suspect took money from the cash register at the Turkey Hill, located on North Front Street in Steelton, and then left on foot.

Steelton Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to Contact Detective Troy Elhajj at (717) 939-9841 or telhajj@steeltonpa.com.

Police say all calls will be kept confidential.