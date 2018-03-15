Voters hear from new-look 10th Congressional District candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY --- Democratic candidates made their case in the 10th Congressional District, which includes all of Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties.

One of the main purposes of the democratic forum at Widener University School of Law was to introduce who will, as of right now, be vying for the democratic nomination.

The 10th Congressional District saw significant changes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a new congressional district map on February 19.

Candidates George Scott and Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson were originally on the ballot before the change.

Now, Alan Howe and Christina Hartman join the race following the new map's release and candidate Eric Ding only recently announced his bid for U.S. Congress.

While the number of names has grown, voters say they feel it's up to them to know who's running.

"I think that people who are really interested are going to be there anyway. For the 18th [congressional district] I think they had 45 percent voter turnout, which is pretty good," said Ginny Boynton from Monroe Township.

"They have to scramble and make sure they're in the right place...I know it's difficult for them but we're here to look at them and decide who we want to vote on," said Robert Anderson from Silver Spring Township.

Voters say they believe these candidates will be the same ones on the ballot the day of the democratic primary on May 15.

The fate of the new congressional map is still up in the air.

Following a GOP challenge, the map is currently in the hands of three federal judges who have yet to make a decision