Wolf Administration announces nearly $1 Million to combat sexual assault on campuses

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf continues to expand his commitment to combating sexual assault on Pennsylvania college and university campuses. Today, at an event at Temple University in Philadelphia, the Department of Education announced 39 postsecondary institutions across the state will receive more than $950,000 It’s On Us PA grants.

“Since launching two years ago, It’s On Us PA has helped dozens of Pennsylvania colleges and universities to develop programs to prevent sexual assault and establish campus cultures where sexual assault and harassment are not tolerated,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “The pervasiveness of sexual assault has never been more clear, and combatting sexual assault requires action. The Its On Us PA campaign is continuing to help make our campuses across the state safer.”

Colleges and universities applied for funding to establish programs ranging from campus-wide training for students, faculty and staff to institutional campaigns to raise awareness and understanding of the reporting process and resources available to and rights of survivors of sexual violence.

“The #MeToo movement is a reminder of the prevalence of sexual assault in communities of all demographics,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “The It’s On Us PA campaign is helping Pennsylvania schools lead their communities in directing the conversation on how we can prevent assaults and harassment from infecting our campuses and communities.”

The 2017-18 It’s On Us PA grant recipients include public and private, 2-year and 4-year institutions in every corner of the state. The 39 schools selected for grants are:

Albright College

Bloomsburg University of PA

Cabrini University

California University of PA

Chestnut Hill College

Cheyney University of PA

Community College of Allegheny County

Community College of Philadelphia

Dickinson College

East Stroudsburg University of PA

Gannon University

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

Harrisburg Area Community College

Holy Family University

Immaculata University

Juniata College

Keystone College

Kutztown University of PA

Lackawanna College

LaSalle University

Lehigh University

Lock Haven University of PA

Mercyhurst University

Millersville University of PA

Misericordia University

Penn College of Technology

Point Park University

Rosemont College

Saint Joseph’s University

Saint Vincent College

Seton Hill University

Slippery Rock University of PA

Temple University

Thiel College

University of Scranton

University of the Sciences

Washington & Jefferson College

West Chester University of PA

York College of Pennsylvania

The It’s On Us PA statewide campaign was launched by Governor Wolf in 2016, and was built on the momentum of the national It’s On Us movement championed by President Obama. The state initiative invites everyone to take the It’s On Us PA pledge and play a role in ending sexual assault.

In 2017 the Wolf Administration awarded nearly a million dollars in It’s On Us PA grants to 36 Pennsylvania postsecondary institutions.

SOURCE: Department of Education