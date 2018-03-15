Wolf Administration announces nearly $1 Million to combat sexual assault on campuses
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf continues to expand his commitment to combating sexual assault on Pennsylvania college and university campuses. Today, at an event at Temple University in Philadelphia, the Department of Education announced 39 postsecondary institutions across the state will receive more than $950,000 It’s On Us PA grants.
“Since launching two years ago, It’s On Us PA has helped dozens of Pennsylvania colleges and universities to develop programs to prevent sexual assault and establish campus cultures where sexual assault and harassment are not tolerated,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “The pervasiveness of sexual assault has never been more clear, and combatting sexual assault requires action. The Its On Us PA campaign is continuing to help make our campuses across the state safer.”
Colleges and universities applied for funding to establish programs ranging from campus-wide training for students, faculty and staff to institutional campaigns to raise awareness and understanding of the reporting process and resources available to and rights of survivors of sexual violence.
“The #MeToo movement is a reminder of the prevalence of sexual assault in communities of all demographics,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “The It’s On Us PA campaign is helping Pennsylvania schools lead their communities in directing the conversation on how we can prevent assaults and harassment from infecting our campuses and communities.”
The 2017-18 It’s On Us PA grant recipients include public and private, 2-year and 4-year institutions in every corner of the state. The 39 schools selected for grants are:
- Albright College
- Bloomsburg University of PA
- Cabrini University
- California University of PA
- Chestnut Hill College
- Cheyney University of PA
- Community College of Allegheny County
- Community College of Philadelphia
- Dickinson College
- East Stroudsburg University of PA
- Gannon University
- Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
- Harrisburg Area Community College
- Holy Family University
- Immaculata University
- Juniata College
- Keystone College
- Kutztown University of PA
- Lackawanna College
- LaSalle University
- Lehigh University
- Lock Haven University of PA
- Mercyhurst University
- Millersville University of PA
- Misericordia University
- Penn College of Technology
- Point Park University
- Rosemont College
- Saint Joseph’s University
- Saint Vincent College
- Seton Hill University
- Slippery Rock University of PA
- Temple University
- Thiel College
- University of Scranton
- University of the Sciences
- Washington & Jefferson College
- West Chester University of PA
- York College of Pennsylvania
The It’s On Us PA statewide campaign was launched by Governor Wolf in 2016, and was built on the momentum of the national It’s On Us movement championed by President Obama. The state initiative invites everyone to take the It’s On Us PA pledge and play a role in ending sexual assault.
In 2017 the Wolf Administration awarded nearly a million dollars in It’s On Us PA grants to 36 Pennsylvania postsecondary institutions.
SOURCE: Department of Education