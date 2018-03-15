× York County District Attorney holds town hall offering cyber tips

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County District Attorney and the Central York School District will host a town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss cyber tips and the dangers of social media with students and parents.

This comes after several threats were made against the district last month, which resulted in the district closing its schools for 3 days. Authorities say a 13-year old middle school student is facing 15 felony counts of making terroristic threats in connection with the case. Investigators say the teen made the threats to get out of school. She is being charged as a juvenile.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Central York High School. The doors will open at 6 p.m.