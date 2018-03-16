× Carlisle man accused of sexually assaulting several victims over 20 years

CARLISLE — A 56-year-old Carlisle man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims over a period of almost 20 years, according to Carlisle police.

Scott Shannon, of the 500 block of North Pitt Street, is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, Unlawful Contact with a Minor and several other charges, according to police.

His victims ranged in age from 5 to 9 years old, police say.

Police are still attempting to determine if there were any additional victims. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Klinger of the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252 ext. 3.