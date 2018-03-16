× Altercation over price of meat led to gunfire in York City, police said

YORK — UPDATE: A Baltimore man was shot Friday following a physical altercation regarding the price of meat, according to the York City Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West Cottage Place around 2:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police located 43-year-old Ronald Green Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to York Hospital and is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police say.

Previously: York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West College Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say the male is currently being treated at York Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Editor’s note: An updated release issued by the York City Police Department has changed the location of the incident to the 200 block of West Cottage Place.