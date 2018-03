Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett took the "Be Well" segment on the road to the headquarters of My Fitness Quest with Mindy Quesenberry.

Want to look good and feel good when you workout? Mindy has some fun fashion ideas in this segment.

For more information about MFQ checkout their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/myfitnessquestyork/?rf=1054837727898285