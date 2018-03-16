Breezy end to the work week before a quiet weekend

BREEZY AND CHILLY: A few flurries will continue to be the norm today thanks to strong northwesterly winds bringing lake effect flurries into Central PA. Highs try to hit the 40-degree mark with winds gusting to 25-30MPH. Wind chills stay in the 20s and low-30s with a lot of sunshine.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: The weekend is quiet. St. Patrick’s Day highs near 50 with a few clouds to go around. The breeze calms down as well. Sunday is warmer with highs in the low-50s thanks to mostly sunny skies – definitely a day to get out and enjoy.

WATCHING OUR NEXT SNOW CHANCE: Next Tuesday into Wednesday has the potential to bring more snowfall into Central PA. We’re still several days out as models continue to hone in on exactly what to expect. The current forecast calls for light-to-moderate snowfall beginning late on Tuesday. We’ll be close to the freezing temperature line, so we easily could see mixing to start. Snow continues to fall into Wednesday. Some of our models go all-in on snowfall, others disregard it completely. Stay tuned over the weekend for updates so we can keep you Weather Smart.

Have a great Friday!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long