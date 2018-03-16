× Cedar Crest High School former teacher’s aid accused of having sexual relationship with student

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — A former teacher’s aid at Cedar Crest High School has been charged with Institutional Sexual Assault after allegedly admitting to having a sexual relationship with a student at the school, according to the Lebanon County Detective Bureau.

Yahaira Nieves, 23, of the 700 block of West Chestnut Street, Lebanon, was charged Thursday, according to the criminal complaint. She was investigated after the victim told a detective that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Nieves.

The victim said he and Nieves met outside school on three occasions in December 2017. On their last meeting, which occurred while the school was on holiday break, Nieves allegedly performed oral sex on the victim in his home, the criminal complaint states.

Nieves allegedly admitted to kissing and performing oral sex on the victim when interviewed by police, the criminal complaint says.

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District terminated Nieves at a meeting on February 12 for violations of policy and PA CODE, according to district spokeswoman Amy Wissinger.