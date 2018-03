Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, Pa. - The classic character you know and love - Peter Pan wasn't always the boy who never wanted to grow up.

His journey to finding the love of Neverland shows audiences the love, fun and difficulties in the origin story of Peter Pan in "Peter and the Starcatcher."

You can watch the classic at Ephrata Performing Arts Center through March 24th. Ticket information can be found on their website https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/