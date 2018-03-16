Live and Local: City of Lancaster a hub for artists and public art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- If you walk through the city of Lancaster, it is hard to miss the many displays of art. In the last 15 years, Public Art Manager, Joanna Davis Seedorf, says the city has become an arts hub. It features many talented artists using their creativity and innovative minds to connect with the community and create energetic displays throughout the city.

Davis Seedorf says the local artists work with community members to create pieces that reflect the different neighborhoods and their needs. The city includes many different works of art. There are dozens of sculptures that tell the tales of Lancaster and many colorful murals on building walls.

"Something as simple as painting a wall can brighten our day or change our attitude about a space," explained Davis Seedorf.

The art would not be possible without the artists responsible for transforming the vacant or dull spaces into energy, color and purpose.

"It's through artists ideas, creativity and ingenuity that we have this vital exciting city that we have today," said Davis Seedorf.

To help support local artists in the Lancaster community, the city is starting a program called 'TAPS,' Temporary Art Projects. It will provide paid opportunities and apprenticeships to local and regional artists. For more information, visit lancasterpublicart.com