Construction to delay motorists traveling on PA Turnpike in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists traveling I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County to expect delays between Exit 226 (Carlisle) and Exit 236 (Gettysburg Pike) for the next six days because of construction.
Right lane closures during that stretch begin Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.
The single lane patterns are necessary as construction continues on a bridge widening and replacement project between milepost 227 and milepost 229, the PA Turnpike Commission says. Traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge so the existing one can be removed, the commission adds.
Turnpike road conditions and traffic alerts:
On the Turnpike
- Variable & Digital Message Signs – nearly 100 sings along Turnpike
- Highway Advisory Radio – 1640 AM (tune-in near interchanges)
By phone
- Turnpike Roadway Information Program – 866-976-8747
- Customer Assistance Center – 800-331-3414 (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
On the web
- TRIPTalk – free, travel-alert smartphone app; download at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/trip_talk.aspx
- Travel Conditions Map – live, interactive conditions map; view at https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap
- Waze – a crowd-sourced navigation app that provides real-time traffic conditions with input from other drivers; download at https://www.waze.com