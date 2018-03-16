× Construction to delay motorists traveling on PA Turnpike in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists traveling I-76 eastbound in Cumberland County to expect delays between Exit 226 (Carlisle) and Exit 236 (Gettysburg Pike) for the next six days because of construction.

Right lane closures during that stretch begin Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 22.

The single lane patterns are necessary as construction continues on a bridge widening and replacement project between milepost 227 and milepost 229, the PA Turnpike Commission says. Traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge so the existing one can be removed, the commission adds.

