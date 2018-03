× Drake and Ninja’s ‘Fortnite’ battle sets a new Twitch record

Drake is new to the game.

Not the rap game, mind you, but rather the video game “Fortnite.”

The “Hotline Bling” rapper helped break a record late Wednesday when more than 600,000 people tuned in to watch him play the popular game on Twitch, a streaming service that allows people to watch others play video games.

The rapper joined pro-gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to play the survival game, smashing the previous record of 388,000 viewers set by gamer Dr DisRespect,¬†according to CNET.

Drake tipped fans off to his participation via his Twitter account.

Cue people freaking out.

The pair were eventually joined by NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster and rapper Travis Scott.

Those who tuned in learned that Drake has only been playing the game for about a month or two and that he and his crew sometimes use it to relax during long hours in the studio.