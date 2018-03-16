× Lancaster County traffic stop leads to arrest for man wanted on outstanding warrants from Virginia

WILLOW STREET, Lancaster County — A traffic stop Thursday in Lancaster County led to an arrest for a Maryland man wanted on burglary and grand larceny charges out of Virginia.

David R. Fayer Jr., 36, from Port Deposit, Maryland, was pulled over at 7:15 p.m. for traveling 76 mph — 21 mph over the posted speed limit — on the 3500 block of Willow Street Pike in Pequea Township.

A records check revealed that Fayer was driving on a suspended license and was wanted on multiple arrest warrants out of Lunenburg County, Va.

Fayer was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lancaster County Prison, where he will be held awaiting extradition to Virginia.

He was also charged locally for speeding and driving with a suspended license, police say.