Man facing charges after assault in the square in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another person in the middle of the square in Chambersburg.

Hunter Hockenberry, 19, is facing simple assault, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On March 15, police responded to the square for a report of a fight.

Police found that Hockenberry allegedly knocked another individual to the ground and caused minor injuries.

When Hockenberry was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe.

Now, he will face charges.