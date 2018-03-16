× Man wanted on sex crime charges arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in Stewartstown

YORK COUNTY — A 19-year-old man wanted on sex crime charges was arrested in Stewartstown Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Nathan Yankelov was apprehended by members of the fugitive task force without incident in the 100 block of Crosstie Drive.

An arrest warrant charging Yankelov with rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault was obtained by the York City Police Department on Wednesday, March 14. The offenses allegedly occurred in York City in November 2017, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

“It is important to bring those charged with serious sex crimes to justice,” United States Marshal Martin Pane stated. “It is my hope that the victim will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”