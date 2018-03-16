× One person injured in Lancaster shooting, police say

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was injured Friday in a shooting that occurred in the area of South Shippen and Chester streets in Lancaster, police say.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper leg, according to Lancaster police. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was reportedly conscious and alert, police say.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. Nothing was found at the scene when police arrived. Witnesses in the area reported hearing at least one gunshot, but no was was able to provide an exact location, police say.

Police located fresh blood on a sidewalk on the first block of Chester Street. The victim was found on the 400 block of South Plum Street around that time, police say.

Police are still working to determine where the shooting occurred and who was responsible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously text a tip by sending LANCS plus a message to 847411.