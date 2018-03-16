× Poll: What natural disaster scares you the most?

A new survey has unveiled what natural disaster scares you the most.

According to Weather.com, Americans fear earthquakes more than any other type of natural disaster, despite the fact that they have only killed 70 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2016.

Next on the list was tornadoes, which average as many deaths per year as earthquakes have killed in the last 27 years combined, NOAA 30-year averages showed.

Last on the list was flooding, which kills 84 people a year, according to 30-year averages dating back to 1987.

While natural disasters don’t often hit the Central Pennsylvania area, severe weather is nothing to mess with.

Our question is, what natural disaster scares you the most?