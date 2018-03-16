× Raunchy scavenger hunt leads to two-year ban for Lehigh University sorority

BETHLEHEM, Lehigh County — A Lehigh University sorority was banned from campus after allegedly holding a raunchy scavenger hunt that violated school policy, according to a New York Post report.

Among the 77 tasks on the list, the Post says, was the directive to “hook up with an Uber driver,” “Have a threesome,” “take a rip off a bong and drink the water,” and “ski pole two boys” — slang for manually stimulating two men at the same time.

The list was part of an event held by the Alpha Chi Omega sorority in December, the Post says. It was circulated on social media and wound up on the Total Frat Move website.

Some of the items on the list violated school policy at Lehigh University. As a result, the sorority chapter lost its recognition and was banned from campus until 2020.

“Lehigh University expects all students to uphold community standards and act in a manner that reflects the university’s Code of Conduct. Violations of these expectations, which are in place to foster a safe, respectful environment for all members of the Lehigh community, will result in consequences,” the university said in a statement.