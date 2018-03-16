× Ravens, Michael Crabtree agree to 3-year deal, reports say

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have added another wide receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Baltimore and former Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree have agreed to a three-year deal.

Former Raiders’ WR Michael Crabtree reached agreement on a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. That didn’t take long; unemployed 24 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

Moments following Schefter’s report, the Ravens took to Twitter, also — confirming the move through emojis, a “WELCOME TO BALTIMORE” graphic and — topping it all off — a picture of a very happy Crabtree inking the deal.

🦀🌳 🦀🌳 🦀🌳 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 16, 2018

The move comes a day after Baltimore signed former Cardinals receiver John Brown.

Crabtree is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He was drafted out of Texas Tech in the 2009 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent six seasons before signing with Oakland.

Crabtree has amassed over 6,800 yards and hauled in 51 touchdowns in the past nine years.