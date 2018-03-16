× Reports: Eagles have released DE Vinny Curry

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have released defensive end Vinny Curry after they were unable to find a trade partner, according to multiple reports.

The move will save the Eagles an estimated $6 million toward the salary cap.

Curry reportedly declined to take a pay cut when the team approached him a few weeks ago.

Eagles are releasing DL Vinny Curry, source says. Unable to find an agreement on a pay cut. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2018

The acquisition of defensive end Michael Bennett this week likely spelled the end for Curry, who spent six seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted in the second round in 2012.