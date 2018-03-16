Reports: Eagles have released DE Vinny Curry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have released defensive end Vinny Curry after they were unable to find a trade partner, according to multiple reports.

The move will save the Eagles an estimated $6 million toward the salary cap.

Curry reportedly declined to take a pay cut when the team approached him a few weeks ago.

The acquisition of defensive end Michael Bennett this week likely spelled the end for Curry, who spent six seasons in Philadelphia after being drafted in the second round in 2012.