× Steelton man arrested on firearm, drug possession charges after police raid his home

STEELTON — A 35-year-old Steelton man is facing multiple charges after police executed a search warrant on his residence and recovered more than $6,500 worth of drugs, along with a firearm, according to Steelton police.

Aaron Mycale Dudley, of the 100 block of Conestoga Street, is charged with person not to possess a firearm, endangering the welfare of children, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police executed a search warrant on the residence Friday morning.

As a convicted felon, Dudley is barred from possessing a firearm, police say.

He was taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.