Sunshine and milder temperatures for the weekend, although, occasional gusts still possible Saturday

TEMPERATURES TURN AROUND

Skies clear this evening and wind gusts subside. The breeze is lighter but doesn’t calm. Temperatures fall through the 30s into the middle 20s by morning. A cold start to the day. We also begin with sunshine too. A system passing by to our south, clips southern counties with clouds, however, any precipitation should remain out of the area. Most of the area north sees plenty of sunshine. Winds are not as strong but could still occasionally gust to 20mph. Temperatures are milder and climb into the mid and upper 40s. You’ll still want a jacket. With a light breeze still around it will add to the chill. Abundant sunshine and calm conditions ends our weekend Sunday. Highs are in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SPRING SNOW STORM

In our effort to keep you Weather Smart, we are bringing to your attention the possibility of a significant snow storm next week. The days of concern are Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s quiet start to the week with highs near 50 under increasing cloud cover for Monday. Timing of precipitation is Tuesday morning. A snow/mix, which could include sleet and freezing rain, begins and falls for several hours. Accumulations of a slushy mess likely. A transition to snow by evening, which continues into Wednesday, brings the threat for a more significant accumulation of snow. It is looking like a plowable snow across the entire area. Stay posted to the forecast and be ready to make adjustments to your schedule. Readings are stuck in the 30s both days. Gusty conditions return Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday brings more sunshine with clouds mixing in and out, and highs near 40 degrees. A quieter, brighter day Friday but readings are still falling short of March averages in the lower and middle 40s.

