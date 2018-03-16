× Two Lancaster County men accused of setting hay and corn fodder bales on fire

REINHOLDS, Lancaster County — State Police have charged two 18-year-old Lancaster County men with arson, criminal mischief and related offenses for allegedly setting hay and corn fodder bales on fire at several locations across Lebanon and Lancaster Counties.

Austin Smith and Justin Painter, both of Reinholds, allegedly set the bales on fire at seven different locations, including Heidelberg Township, Millcreek Township, West Cocalico Township and Earl Township between January 15 and January 22, 2018. The total loss of all the fires is estimated at $25,000, police say.

The two men were identified and charged in Lebanon County, according to State Police.

They allegedly used handheld lighters to set the exterior of the bales ablaze.

Ephrata Borough police assisted with the investigation, State Police say.