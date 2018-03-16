Two men convicted on charges stemming from dog fighting incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two men were convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from a dog fight that occurred in Harrisburg in March 2017.

A jury found Charles Baumgartner and Samuel Lindsay guilty of cruelty to animals and animal fighting, according to a Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release. Baumgartner, who assaulted the owner of the other dog involved, was also found guilty of simple assault.

The incident was captured on video and posted to Facebook, where it came to the attention of the Harrisburg Animal Control Unit, the release states.

The cruelty to animals charge is a third-degree felony and carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.