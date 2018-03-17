Beautiful start to the week, watching our snow chances

BEAUTIFUL START TO THE WEEK: We get a treat for the last few days of Winter. Highs jump into the low-50s both Sunday and Monday with light breezes. Plenty of sunshine Sunday turns into increasing cloud cover late in the day Monday with morning lows in the upper-20s to around 30 both days.

OUR NEXT SNOW CHANCE: We continue watching out for mixing and snow chances Tuesday into Wednesday. Models continue to disagree on what we can expect for the middle portions of the week. A mix of rain turning to snow is still the call right now for late in the morning Tuesday throughout the rest of the day. Light-to-moderate snowfall looks likely with current projection throughout Wednesday. But, warmer high temperatures will limit this likelihood with the latest forecast. The next 24-48 hours will be crucial with more model data coming in, so stay with us throughout Sunday and into Monday for updating information so we can keep you Weather Smart.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long