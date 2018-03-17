Families unite in fundraiser ahead of World Down Syndrome Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, PA-- Parents from Lancaster and York counties gathered Saturday to show their support ahead of World Down Syndrome Day.

They made appointments at Black Locust Tattoo in Springettsbury Township to get inked for a good cause. Money raised from today's event will go toward the establishment of Pennsylvania's first down syndrome achievement center, part of the national organization Gigi's Playhouse.

Everyone who got tattooed today donned a special triple arrow. It's known as the "lucky few tattoo" and is a nation-wide symbol to unify those who have a loved with down syndromes. Parents say that visual unity really makes an impact.

Gigi's Playhouse of Lancaster is still $40,000 away from its goal. Fundraising committee members hope today's event will make a dent into that amount. If you are interested in learning more or donating to the organization you can visit their website, https://gigisplayhouse.org/lancaster.