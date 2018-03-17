Figure skaters take the ice for 31st Annual Keystone State Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Hundreds of ice skaters from across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, kicked off this year's Keystone State Games on Saturday.

The weekend-long figure skating championship is being held at the York City Ice Arena. The athletes, ranging from small children to adults, are hoping to secure their spot to compete in the State Games of America, which is held every two-years.

Event organizers from the White Rose Figure Skating Club say the sport is a great way to let a child's personality shine.

"I think figure skating brings kids out of their shell. When you go out on the ice you are performing, so you can't be closed off and it really helps them become expressive," said Heather McCaffery, Vice President of the White Rose Figure Skating Club.

This is the 31st year for the event and it can be a stepping stone for athletes. In February 2000, Adam Rippon of Scranton, won three gold medals at the Keystone State Games.

Rippon went on to win a bronze medal, as part of the U.S. Figure Skating team event, at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Opening ceremonies at the Keystone State Games featured a parade of athletes, singing of the National Anthem and carrying of the torch.

FOX43's Jaime Garland served as emcee for the ceremonies and was joined by York Mayor Michael Helfrich.