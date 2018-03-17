Four local teams advance to state basketball semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43- The PIAA state basketball semifinals are now set.

Four local teams advanced with wins on Saturday, joining the Milton Hershey boys who punched their ticket on Friday.

On the boys side, District 3 had a strong showing in class 3A on Saturday, as both Trinity and Lancaster Mennonite made the final four.

Trinity outlasted Loyalsock, 57-52. The Rocks were led by Sean Good who scored 12 points. Trinity will face Neumann-Goretti on Tuesday.

And it took two overtimes for Lancaster Mennonite to hold off Greenville, 50-48. John Gillespie paced the Blazers with 14 points. Lancaster Mennonite makes the state semifinals for the first time since 2002. They will take on Richland on Tuesday.

For the girls, both Lebanon Catholic and Lancaster Catholic advanced.

In class 4A, Lancaster Catholic remained undefeated with a 49-38 victory over Scranton Prep. Kiki Jefferson notched a double-double for the Crusaders, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lancaster Catholic will meet Bonner-Prendergast in the 4A state semifinal on Tuesday.

And Lebanon Catholic moved one step closer to defending their 1A state title, as they beat The Christian Academy, 50-33. Four Beavers finished in double figures, led by Jasmine Turner and Alexis Hill who both scored 14 points. The win sets up a rematch of last year's state semifinal, with Lebanon Catholic facing Jenkintown on Tuesday.

In class 5A, the Harrisburg girls got knocked out by Southern Lehigh, 42-36. The Spartans pulled away after halftime, outscoring the Cougars 12-2 in the third quarter. Harrisburg finishes with a final record of 25-4.

And the season also came to an end for the Bishop McDevitt girls, as they fall to Berks Catholic, 51-42. Treasure George-Morrow led the Crusaders with 14 points.

The PIAA state semifinals tip off on Monday, with the Milton Hershey boys taking on Mars.