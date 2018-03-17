× Missing Franklin County teen found safe

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– UPDATE: A Franklin County teenager, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been safely located.

Chambersburg Police say 13-year old Tristan Goss found around 5:00 Sunday morning at an apartment building on Lincoln Way West. He is now back at home with his mother.

Goss, who is diagnosed with Autism, was reported missing after failing to return home from the library.

Previously reported:

Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen.

Chambersburg Police say 13-year-old Tristan Goss was last seen Saturday leaving the Coyle Free Library on North Main Street around 3:30 p.m. They say Tristan has Autism, is 4″ 1′ tall, approximately 70-lbs. and has wavy red hair. They say he was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, tan pants and silver sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or their local police department.