PIAA State Basketball Quarterfinals

FOX43- The quarterfinals of the PIAA state basketball tournament has arrived and Friday we had four area teams in action.

Boys 5A featured Milton Hershey traveling to Lancaster County to face off against Archbishop Carroll. While Northeastern headed north to famed Martz Hall in Pottsville to go against district 2 foe Abington Heights.

In boys 4a Middletown was in Reading going up against one of the top rated teams in the country Imhotep Charter. A couple of famed Philly college coaches were in the stands for this one as the Blue Raiders were looking to pull the upset.

In fact all of our area teams entered the night as dogs. While Northeastern, Middletown and the York Catholic girls came up just short, the Spartans of Milton Hershey advanced. Check out the video above to see all of Fridays action.