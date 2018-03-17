× Police search for missing teen in Chambersburg, Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, PA– Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen.

Chambersburg Police say 13-year-old Tristan Goss was last seen Saturday around leaving the Coyle Free Library on North Main Street around 3:29 p.m. They say Tristan has autism, is 4″ 1′ tall, approximately 70 pounds and has wavy red hair. They say he was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, tan pants and silver sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or their local police department.