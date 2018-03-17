× Steelton borough police combat violent crimes with newly added task force

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Steelton borough police started a new task force in this year to combat crimes involving guns, drugs and violence.

The Tactical Narcotics Team or TNT, was initiated at the beginning of the year, and they combat all levels of crimes in the borough. So far this year they have recovered:

Over $20,000 in cash

Heroin, cocaine and marijuana

multiple stolen guns

TNT is dedicated to improving life in Steelton Borough.