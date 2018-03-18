Nice Weather on Monday, Snow Potential for Tuesday

NICE KICK-OFF TO THE WORK WEEK: The quiet weather pattern will continue across our area into Monday. Expect sunshine, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the low 50s.

SNOW POTENTIAL ON TUESDAY: We are keeping our eye on the next storm system targeting our area. The southern parts of the area will most likely see the most snow, with one to three inches expected south of the turnpike. Farther north, snow totals will be less, with many areas only seeing a coating to an inch of snow. We will continue to keep you posted on this first day of Spring storm on-air and online!

Have a great day!