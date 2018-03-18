Driver of pick-up truck struck by train arrested for DUI

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa — A Mifflintown man was arrested for DUI after a train hit the front of his truck, which was stopped on the railroad tracks.

Crews were called to the area of River Road and Caster’s Crossing in Milford Township around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday after a train hit a pick-up truck that police say was stopped on the tracks.

Police say the train had it’s headlight on and sounded it’s whistle as it approached the crossing, but the pick-up truck driven 33-year-old Joshua Foltz, of Mifflintown, did not move and was struck.

A Norfolk Southern representative says nobody on-board was injured. The train was headed for Harrisburg and consisted of 2 locomotives, and 39 rail cars with shipping containers. They say it can take more than a mile for a train of that length to stop after the brakes have been applied.

Foltz was the only person inside the truck and was removed by emergency personnel when they arrived on-scene. He was not injured.

He was ultimately arrested for DUI and charges are pending the results of a blood test.