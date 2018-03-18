Sensory friendly Easter bunny stops by York Galleria mall

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The York Galleria mall in Springettsbury Township hosted a sensory friendly Easter bunny this morning for children of all ages and abilities.

Seven families came out to the York Galleria mall before opening on Sunday to visit the a very special Easter bunny.

This is the first sensory friendly event held at the York Galleria mall.

Children were able to color and play with Play-Doh while meeting the Easter Bunny all while avoiding the hustle and bustle of the mall during operating hours.

A mall spokesperson says based on the feedback from today, they will look into doing a sensory friendly Santa event sometime in November or December.