St. Patrick’s Day celebrated with annual parade in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Saint Patricks' Day celebrations took place across our area on Saturday.

In downtown York, hundreds of turned out for the 35th Annual Saint Patrick's Day parade. Folks lined Market Street, dressed in green to watch the line of march. There were performances of from several Irish Dance schools and well as floats and bands.

For many people who came out, it is something they look forward to doing with their family every year.

"The people out here, the parade, it's just downright fun out here, man. Coming out, you know? Actually I like the little doggies. Them little ones are really cute," said George Hanson, who watched the parade.

Some members of the FOX43 team got in on the celebration. Amy Lutz, Chris Garrett, Matt Maisel, Andrea Michaels, Trenice Bishop, Evan Forrester, Ali Bradley, MaryEllen Pann, Todd Sadwoski and Bradon Long were all there.

Mark your calendars, next year's St. Patrick's Day parade is scheduled for Saturday March 16th.