42-year-old dies following head-on type collision with Freightliner on Route 934
NORTH ANNVILLE TWP., Lebanon County — UPDATE: A 42-year-old died following a head-on type collision with a Freightliner Monday morning on Route 934 at Yordy’s Bridge Road.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Erin Finegan, of Grantville, was traveling in the southbound lane entering the “s”-curves when, for unknown reasons, they crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle coming northbound. Finegan sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The Freightliner’s driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.
Previously: A crash has closed all lanes on Route 934 at Yordy’s Bridge Road.
Crews were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to the road in North Annville Township for a reported head on crash.
The crash involves multiple vehicles and there is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the crash.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story noted that the deceased individual was a female. The gender of the individual was not published in the original police report.