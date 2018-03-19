× Bridge that carries Cocalico Road over Cocalico Creek to close March 22

HARRISBURG — The bridge that carries Cocalico Road over the Cocalico Creek in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County will be closed for up to 155 days starting Thursday, March 22, PennDOT announced Thursday.

During this time frame, York-based company Kinsley Construction, Inc. will be removing and replacing the 89-year-old bridge. Kinsley will also be performing roadway approach reconstruction while adding a new guardrail, signs and pavement markings, PennDOT says.

More specifically, Cocalico Road will be closed to through traffic between Furnace Hills Road and Shenks Mill Road. A detour which follows North King Street, and East Queen Street through the Village of Schoeneck, Steinmetz Road, Leisey Road, Greenville Road, South Peartown Road, and Route 897 will be available to motorists, PennDOT adds.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov