Carrier recalls commercial rooftop HVAC units due to potential fire hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Carrier is recalling WeatherExpert commercial packaged rooftop HVAC units with the humidimizer option due to a potential fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Agency.

This recall involves Carrier WeatherExpert 6-23 ton, 48/50 series, light commercial rooftop HVAC units intended for use in commercial and institutional buildings and that have a factory installed dehumidification feature, the USCPA says.

The units were sold Carrier distributors nationwide from March 2014 to September 2017, for between $25,000 and $93,000.

The model numbers are 48/50LC07-26 with an A in the 6th digit and a 0 (zero) in the 14th digit of the model number (e.g., 48LCTA24F2M5-0S1B3). Note that dashes should be counted as digits in the model number.

The serial numbers are 1214P to 3317P. The model and serial number can be found on the unit rating plate located on the back of the unit.

Purchasers should immediately contact their Carrier dealer for a free repair, which consists of free replacement and installation of the electronic control board.

Carrier has received one report of a fan not shutting off during installation testing. No injuries have been reported.